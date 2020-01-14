The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Diane Lamm Taylor


1932 - 2020
Diane Lamm Taylor Obituary
Diane Taylor, 87, passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1932 in Wilson, NC. Diane retired after 20 yrs as a Government Contract Specialist. She loved shag dancing and was a longtime member of the Va. Beach Shag Club. Diane loved skiing, traveling, crossword puzzles and her family. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Allison Taylor Lepock, Howard Scott Taylor; granddaughter, Brynn Noelle Lepock and a host of other relatives. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, January 16, 2020, 2pm at Beach Funeral & Cremation Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 14, 2020
