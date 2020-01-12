|
Diane Marie Ford Tessenear, 64, of Hilton Head Island, SC and formerly of Norfolk, Walkerton and Goochland, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Tony Tessenear. She is also survived by her sister Sandra (Sandy) Owens and her husband William (Skip), her brother Randy Ford, her niece Amy Owens her nephew Kevin Owens, and her 2-year-old mini-labradoodle, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lillian Ford.
Diane was born at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk where she later worked as a hospital administrator. She was a 1986 graduate of Old Dominion University, earning a business degree in Marketing. Her career in the healthcare industry started with a part time job as a clerk at Norfolk General Hospital when she was 15 and grew from there. She was Manager of Patient Accounting at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk and at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, and Administrative Director of Patient Accounting and Medical Records at DePaul Hospital. She served as Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and President of the Virginia chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. She then took a consulting position with the firm Ernst & Young, LLP before "retiring" in 2001 at the age of 46 to enjoy life on her farm, Westwood, in Walkerton, VA, with her husband and beloved miniature schnauzers, Gus and Heidi.
Diane loved gardening and, after moving to Goochland, VA in 2003, was certified as a Master Gardener by the Virginia Cooperative Extension of Virginia Tech. She also loved reading and was an active member of the Goochland Library Book Club until she moved to Hilton Head Island in 2016. Diane also loved traveling and, as a young woman, was an avid snow skier, camper and scuba diver.
At her request, Diane was cremated and her cremated remains will be spread in the places she loved by her husband. A Celebration of her life will be held on January 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Holly Room of Baker Hall located at the Norfolk Botanical Garden, 6700 Azalea Gardens Road, Norfolk, VA 23518.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Goochland Pet Lovers at goochlandpetlovers.com
