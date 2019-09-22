|
|
Diane Marie Rockwell, 77, of Portsmouth, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Franklin C. Rockwell; five children, Allan (Kathy) Rockwell, Barbara (Paul) Broxton, Doris (Ralph) Atkinson, Eric Rockwell, Richard Rockwell; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Stupski; and brother, David Draper. She was predeceased by her Grammy, Catherine Henrietta Woods; her daughter Therese Bass; son, Clifford Rockwell; and sister, Delores Draper.
A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, at The Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior. A reception will follow, then burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at StJude.org. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019