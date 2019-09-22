The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
For more information about
Diane Rockwell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Therese
4137 Portsmouth Blvd
Chesapeake., VA
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Therese,
4137 Portsmouth Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Rockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Marie Rockwell


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Marie Rockwell Obituary
Diane Marie Rockwell, 77, of Portsmouth, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Franklin C. Rockwell; five children, Allan (Kathy) Rockwell, Barbara (Paul) Broxton, Doris (Ralph) Atkinson, Eric Rockwell, Richard Rockwell; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Stupski; and brother, David Draper. She was predeceased by her Grammy, Catherine Henrietta Woods; her daughter Therese Bass; son, Clifford Rockwell; and sister, Delores Draper.

A Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, at The Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior. A reception will follow, then burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at StJude.org. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
Download Now