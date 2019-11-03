|
|
Diane Marie Wilson, 61, of Virginia Beach, passed away on October 31, 2019. Born in Cape May, New Jersey on December 12, 1957, she was the daughter of Marie Allen of Virginia Beach, who survives, and the late William Hazelbaker.
Diane spent her life in Virginia Beach. She married C.C. Wilson in 1982, and they enjoyed 37 cherished years together. She was a loving wife, the very best mother to her daughter, Cameron Aguilar of Virginia Beach, and an amazing grandmother to Ivy Aguilar. She is also survived by her twin sister Doreen Hall, of Virginia Beach, and brothers Gerald Hazelbaker, of Union Hall, and Thomas Hazelbaker of Virginia Beach. She had a large extended family and was loved by many nieces, nephews, step-siblings and in-laws.
Diane was the office manager at Konikoff Family Dentistry in Norfolk for over 30 years. She had the strongest work ethic, and even in the face of terminal cancer, showed up every day ready to work. Her coworkers were like family to her.
Diane's hobby was her family, and she loved them well. She loved to travel, and went on many adventures with her husband. She had a knack for finding the best restaurants on vacation. She was happiest in the sunshine. She had an entire closet full of white shirts, and could wear a scarf like no one else. She was an amazing cook. There was nothing she couldn't make, and Christmas won't be the same without her legendary cream puffs. She always had the best advice. She could find the one perspective you hadn't thought of yet, and she was usually right. She couldn't walk through a store without finding something special for her granddaughter, who knew her as "Bobbie". They were best friends. She gave so much to her family, and even though she left us too soon, she gave us love to last forever.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial gathering on Sunday, November 10th from 1-4 at the home of Cameron and Alfredo Aguilar in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019