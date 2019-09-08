|
Diane Olivia Tegethoff, 72, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Louis Leonetti and Helen Pozzuto Leonetti.
An accomplished businesswoman (retired), Diane owned and operated Leonetti's in Wampum, Pennsylvania and Card Creations in New Castle, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Geneva College. Diane was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Chesapeake. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and community social events. She had a big, beautiful personality and loved to cook and entertain in her home.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years William Tegethoff; her daughter Gretchen Tegethoff of Virginia Beach; and her brother Michael Leonetti of Fallbrook, California. She is also survived by her poodle and faithful companion Tito.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church by Father Brian Rafferty. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019