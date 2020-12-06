1/1
Diane Osborne Monroe
1947 - 2020
Diane Monroe, 73, of Virginia Beach went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

She was born on July 2, 1947 in Delbarton, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Bill and Lorraine Osborne. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ed Monroe and her children Scott Monroe(Janice), Deborah Grant(Tom), her brothers Will Osborne(Shawn), Charles Osborne(Donna). She also leaves her grandchildren, Jennifer Clark (Rick), Brandon(Carey), Kyle(Brittney) and Josh Monroe, along with her great-grandchildren, Noah, Memphis, Finley, Brayden Monroe, Madelyn Clark, Chase and Preston Clark. Nephews and nieces are to include Tyler Osborne, Kelly Bewick, and Kristen Jackson.

She was a Class of 1965 Graduate of Princeton High School. She was a 1969 graduate of Concord College earning her Bachelor of Science in Education. She furthered her education at the University of Delaware earning her Masters of Education in 1976. Diane pursued her last degree with Old Dominion University in 1992, getting a Masters of Science in Education. She was an educator for 35 years in the Virginia Beach School system where her students became her extended family. Diane loved her family and all the get together events that she prepared her delicious foods for.

We thank the hospice workers at Intrepid USA for their excellent care, especially Celeste Wooten (a former student of hers).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA or a charity of your choice.

A memorial will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
