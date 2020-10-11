Diane Seay Wiles, 80, left us on October 7, 2020, after many setbacks in her ambitions to regain her good health. Born on March 29, 1940, in Norfolk, Virginia, Diane was a proud graduate of and former cheerleader for Princess Anne High School, a former small business owner (Her Place clothing store in Haygood Shopping Center), Realtor, and a longtime resident of Virginia Beach. A woman who vibrantly loved life and shared that with everyone she met, Diane always kept in touch with her former classmates, staying heavily involved in reunion planning throughout the years, and treasured many intimate and lifelong friendships.
She will be rejoining her late parents, James Elmer Seay and Helen Constantine Seay, and her grandson, Brandon Wiles. She will be deeply missed by her children: Susan W. Bergelt, Stephen B. Wiles (Leslie), and Scott D. Wiles; her beloved grandchildren: Erica R. Bergelt, Alexandria Z. Wiles, Raleigh B. Wiles, and S. Cody Wiles; her siblings: G. Douglas Seay, Deborah Seay-Alexander, and R. Donald Seay; many nieces and nephews, and all those who were lucky to call her a friend.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Laskin Road at 11:00 followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
.