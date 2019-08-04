|
Diane M. Townsell Williams, 68, of Mains Creek, Chesapeake, Virginia transitioned Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Mary A. Townsell and Leslie Townsell. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Townsell, Milton Townsell and Dal Townsell, Sr.
She was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School where she loved singing and was a member of the High School Choir. She also sung in her church's choir in her early years. She was previously employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation after which she was employed with the City of Chesapeake Budget Office where she retired in 2012 after eight years of faithful and dedicated service.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James Lee Williams of Chesapeake, Virginia; three daughters, Trina Deloatch (Vance), Sherry Mellerson (Jerry), and Dana Gardner; three sons, Kenneth Gardner (Angela), Joseph Gardner (Cynthia),and Shelton Muhammad (Adriene); six sisters, Gracie Wellons, Janie Daniels, Arleathia Crocker, Carolyn White (Henry), Doana Hatton (Sherman),and Connie Croker (Carlton); 27 grandchildren; goddaughter, Yolanda Hatton-Johnson; godson, Tremayne White; and a host of other relative and friends.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 8300 Crittenden Road, Suffolk, VA 23436. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. The family will receive guest at 901 Mains Creek Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019