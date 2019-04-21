|
|
Dianne Burks Griffin, 72, of Chesapeake, VA died April 18, 2019.Dianne was born in Lynchburg, VA, the daughter of the late Clyde M. Burks and Catherine McCormick Burks. She was an LPN and a well-known Real Estate Agent having worked for Howard Hanna and William E. Wood for 32 years.Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 42 years, James H. (Jim) Griffin; daughter, Heather M. Ott and husband, Earl; two grandsons, Noah Ryan Ott and significant other, Skylar and Ethan Luke Ott; one great grandson, Luke Ryan Ott all of Chesapeake, VA; and Carol Heine, business partner and sister.A memorial service will be held at River Oak Church, 255 Great Bridge Blvd., Chesapeake, on Thursday, April 25th at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow Inurnment in Colonial Grove Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River Oak Church or Heartland Hospice. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019