My Mom, Carolyn Davis, grew up with Diane's Mom and stayed close with Diane over the years - and our whole family is so sad that she is gone. Billy Davis and their children, Sue, Jimmy, Laura and Scotty and their families remember Diane as being so outgoing, sweet, and genuinely interested in the details of our lives. Diane's face lit up when she smiled and she was just so energetic and eager to help anyone. We will miss her very much. Debbie, we are all here for you as you work through your grief.

Davis Family

Friend