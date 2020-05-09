Dianne Copeland Adcock
Dianne Copeland Adcock, 62, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Frank Patrick and Shirley Stephenson Copeland. She was the founder, owner, and director of Copeland Mills School of the Arts for over 28 years. Dianne was an entertainment manager of Walt Disney World, co- chairman of Chesapeake Rotary Christmas parade, an active member for the Chesapeake and Orlando Rotary clubs, project manager for Hike Across America and a prominent fixture in the Hampton Roads Community. She was a local celebrity whose network and friends branched out all across America.

She is survived by a husband, Michael Adcock; children, Shirley and Kris Turner, Kenny and Erika Mills, Joshua and Monika Adcock, Jason Adcock; grandchildren, Scarlett, Maverick, Pierson, Victoria, and Noah; sister, Debbie Copeland.

An open visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 10 am to 9 pm, at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. As Dianne would say, "The show must go on".


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
10:00 - 9:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 9, 2020
My Mom, Carolyn Davis, grew up with Diane's Mom and stayed close with Diane over the years - and our whole family is so sad that she is gone. Billy Davis and their children, Sue, Jimmy, Laura and Scotty and their families remember Diane as being so outgoing, sweet, and genuinely interested in the details of our lives. Diane's face lit up when she smiled and she was just so energetic and eager to help anyone. We will miss her very much. Debbie, we are all here for you as you work through your grief.
Davis Family
Friend
May 9, 2020
Thank you for the Memories. You impacted so many lives, this is going to be difficult not seeing your smiling face!
Marshall
Classmate
May 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
LaVerne
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
