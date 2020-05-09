Dianne Copeland Adcock, 62, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Frank Patrick and Shirley Stephenson Copeland. She was the founder, owner, and director of Copeland Mills School of the Arts for over 28 years. Dianne was an entertainment manager of Walt Disney World, co- chairman of Chesapeake Rotary Christmas parade, an active member for the Chesapeake and Orlando Rotary clubs, project manager for Hike Across America and a prominent fixture in the Hampton Roads Community. She was a local celebrity whose network and friends branched out all across America.
She is survived by a husband, Michael Adcock; children, Shirley and Kris Turner, Kenny and Erika Mills, Joshua and Monika Adcock, Jason Adcock; grandchildren, Scarlett, Maverick, Pierson, Victoria, and Noah; sister, Debbie Copeland.
An open visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 10 am to 9 pm, at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. As Dianne would say, "The show must go on".
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 9, 2020.