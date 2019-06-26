DiAnne Hurdle Bryant of Franklin, Va., died Feb. 23, 2019, after emergency heart surgery, tightly shrouded in the arms of daughter Susan Bryant â€" her life's greatest joy.



She is also survived by her husband of 55 years, Rosser Edward Bryant; son-in-law, Benjamin Rusnak of Boca Raton, Fla.; brother, Billy Richard Hurdle of Clemmons, N.C.; and sister, Kathy Elaine Hurdle of Hobbsville, N.C.



One of her last acts was mailing Valentineâ€™s cards, sharing her heart until the very end as loved ones read them, unaware she lay in ICU.



Mrs. Bryant's hallmark class and beauty captivated everyone, lured by her trademark elegant blond hair bun. Her brooches sparkled on sharp blazers and red outfits â€" the color of the cardinals that she fed on the Bryants' sixth-generation farmland founded in the early 1800s. Binoculars at hand, she gardened with a nourishing touch as a kaleidoscope of birds flitted around her.



The daughter of Richard Ephraim and Mildred Hollowell Hurdle, she grew up in Belvidere and Hobbsville, N.C., before working for the Suffolk city attorney, Union Camp, and Venture Properties. Mrs. Bryant served Hobbsville Baptist, New Hope United Methodist, and Barnes United Methodist churches as Sunday school superintendent, teacher and soprano soloist.



She passionately researched the Bryant genealogy and was membership committee chairman of Murfreesboro Historical Association.



Her legacies of elegance, intelligence, Southern civility, and writing live on in her daughter. She encouraged Susan to reap all the achievements she dreamed for both of them.