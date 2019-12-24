Home

Dianne K. Pruden, 71, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on December 21, 2019.

Born in Cleveland, OH, she was retired English Teacher from Indian River High School, Chesapeake, VA. She was a member of the Great Books Club.

Dianne was preceded in death by her mother, Jane R. Koutnik. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Terry R. Pruden; son, Sean R. Couture and his wife, Michelle, of Virginia Beach; father, Robert Koutnik of Maple Heights, OH; two brothers, Charles Koutnik of Colonial Heights, VA, and Chris Koutnik of Maple Heights, OH; and a grandson, Benjamin T. Couture of Virginia Beach.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 24, 2019
