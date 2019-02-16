Dianne Louise Cole Humphrey Muller entered into eternal peace to be with the Lord on February 11, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1944 in Norfolk Community Hospital to the union of John Robert and Helen C. Cole. Mrs. Muller had a loving spirit but a way of expressing her zest on life and love. She grow-up in Oakwood and later on she moved to the Park Place area in Norfolk. In life she completed her GED and went on to work in Washington D. C. After a brief illness she returned to Norfolk, Virginia to work at Jimâ€™s CafÃ© and Monticello Drive Inn. In later years, her love for children allowed her time to care and nurture her grandchildren and a special great niece. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Johnny Cole, and granddaughter Candice Hammonds. She leaves to celebrate her life a daughter, Merlene Arrington; son, Leaurenceau Cole; three sisters, Helen Coffey, Phyllis Means and Gladys Joyce Holloman; four grandchildren, Christopher Cole, Melanie Hammonds, Raynette Gearing, Zion Cole and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held, 11am, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. Burial will follow in Quantico, Virginia at a later date. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary