Dillon J. Henderson, born June 20, 1991, left this world to be with Jesus to answer his higher calling on July 20, 2019.



Dillon loved God, his family and friends. He had an amazing personality that most would say is Godâ€™s medicine of joy and laughter. He knew how make everyone laugh till it hurt! It didnâ€™t matter what you were going through. Not only did he love them, he was there for them.



He is survived by a big family, and if you were friends, you were family to Dillon. His heart was for sons, Liam Harold Bozeman-Henderson, 2 years old, and Ezekiah Jacob Bozeman-Henderson, 10 months old; and mother, Loredana L. Henderson and God-sent father, Phillip Fonner; father, Wesley Henderson and wife, Carolina; his brothers, Joshua Henderson and wife, Britney, and their two kids, Cooper and Brennan; his brother, Austin C. Henderson; and brothers and sisters, Chance, Casey, Tiffany, Tabitha Farris and their beautiful children; and his grandmother, Anna McCubrey (deceased) and brother, Ricky Miller (deceased); his nephew, Jahlyl Brown-Miller; and grandparents, Richard and Raylene McCubrey and Walter and Terry Henderson; and Dillonâ€™s childhood â€œbutler/nannieâ€ and friend, Michael Barnett LOL.



And, if we could hear Dillon from heaven now, he would be smiling, laughing, and saying, "Awh Nah, you all know Iâ€™d bring you all together even from here! So, yaâ€™ll make me proud, love and laugh hard, and know I love ya all! And, every time you all think of me, know itâ€™s always FAMILY FIRST!"



The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel, on Friday, July 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Barrenridge Church Cemetery, Staunton, VA, on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



www.snellingsfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 25, 2019