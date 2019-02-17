After a brief stay in Sentara Norfolk Heart Hospital, Dinah passed through the doors of heaven into the Kingdom of God on February 10, 2019. Dinah was born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 10, 1949. She was predeceased by her parents, John W. Saunders, Jr. and Josephine W. Saunders. She is survived by two brothers, John W. Saunders, III and Ronald L. Saunders (Cecile), two nephews, Ronald Saunders, Jr. and James Saunders as well as an extended family. Dinah graduated from Granby High School, James Madison College, Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing and Old Dominion University. She earned her Doctoral Degree from the College of William and Mary.Dinah spent her professional life teaching and conducting Clinicals at Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk General School of Nursing, NSU, CNU and HU. At the same time, she cared for her mother, father and aunt during their final years. In retirement she enjoyed sitting on her deck reading on the beautiful Chesapeake Bay and entertaining children, family and friends.Talbot Park Baptist Church was foremost in her heart. She enjoyed Book Club, being a Deacon, caring for the homeless and visiting the sick.A memorial service will be held on March 2, 2019, at Talbot Park Baptist Church, 6919 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service. She asked that there be no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the following: Talbot Park Baptist Church, Union Mission, Red Cross, and ASPCA. Donations to these organizations were always a part of her gifts to her family.Dinah always had a smile on her face and when asked how she was, her response was always â€œI am just fineâ€. She will surely be missed by all. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary