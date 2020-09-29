Dionis Kico Koci, 93, of formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 21, 2020, in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Born in Albania, he was a retired Actor and Comedian for 38 years.
Dionis was preceded in death by his wife, Kostando Koci. Left to cherish his memory: two sons, Pavllo Koci and Pirro Koci; three grandchildren, Marsel Koci, Denis Koci, and Amanda Koci; and a great-granddaughter, Jade Koci.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. followed by interment in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
