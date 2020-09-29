1/
Dionis Kico Koci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dionis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dionis Kico Koci, 93, of formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 21, 2020, in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Born in Albania, he was a retired Actor and Comedian for 38 years.

Dionis was preceded in death by his wife, Kostando Koci. Left to cherish his memory: two sons, Pavllo Koci and Pirro Koci; three grandchildren, Marsel Koci, Denis Koci, and Amanda Koci; and a great-granddaughter, Jade Koci.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. followed by interment in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved