Dionne Elizabeth (Johnson) Jones, 49, passed away on September 6, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered and truly missed. Go Redskins! A viewing will be held 2pm - 6pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby St. Family and Friends will gather for a repast at 3172 Azalea Garden Rd. Norfolk, between 6:30pm - 9:00pm.



