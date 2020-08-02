1/2
Diosdado Kabigting
1935 - 2020
Diosdado E. Kabigting, 84, of Norfolk, peacefully passed away on July 28, 2020, in Norfolk, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.

Diosdado was born in Arayat, Pampanga, Philippines to Benito and Cirila Kabigting on December 5, 1935. Diosdado went to school in the Philippines. He married Lourdes M. Nicolas on April 3, 1965, in San Diego, CA. He graduated from Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, VA, with an Associate's Degree in Finance. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired honorably after 27 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, and raising his family.

Diosdado is preceded in death by his son, McMillan N. Kabigting, 41, and his grandson, Marcus N. Evans, 3.

Diosdado is survived by his wife, Lourdes N. Kabigting; his daughters, Michelle N. Kabigting and Margarethe N. Kabigting; and son-in-laws, Joseph P. Evans and John D. Freitas.

Military Honors will be given at the private burial service. The Kabigting family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Bon Secours Hospice, Bon Secours DePaul Hospital, and Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
