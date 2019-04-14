Dixie Liles Henderson, 86, of Chesapeake passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Dixie was born in Danville, Virginia on July 25, 1932 and grew-up in Martinsville, VA. She was married to James Bailey Henderson for sixty-five years who passed away in 2017. Dixie is survived by two sons; Jim Henderson and his wife, Terrie Campbell; Christopher Henderson and his wife, Janice Henderson and her only daughter Meg Henderson Wade; a granddaughter Heather Watkins and a great-granddaughter, Natalie Watkins. She is also survived by her sister, Vickie Liles Anderson.Dixie Henderson was a vivacious, petite red-head who lived life with a flair. Her bright green eyes danced with love, laughter and sometimes a bit of mischief. Her laugh was contagious and her high-spirited personality and intellect added to her charm.Dixie grew-up in Martinsville, VA. She met Bailey Henderson when they both attended Martinsville High School. They married in 1952 and moved to Texas where Bailey served in the Air Force. They then lived in Atlanta, GA where their first two children, Jim and Meg, were born. Christopher was born when they moved back to Martinsville, Virginia.She was a very involved mother who was the cub scout leader for both of her sons, and was also a dance Mom for her daughter, Meg. Dixie even played Mrs. Santa Claus on a holiday parade float for Ray Hollingsworth's Dance Studio.Dixie and Bailey performed in many of Martinsville's Hospital Follies. Dixie helped to coordinate these fundraisers by bringing directors from New York. She even brought Miss America, 1972 to Martinsville for the Hospital Follies.Bridge was Dixie's passion. She was a life master duplicate bridge player. Dixie was even certified to teach bridge which enabled her to put her keen wit and teaching skills to work. She attended many bridge competitions throughout the United States and brought home many awards.Dixie was the Executive Director for Contact Helpline. a grief support non-profit where she proudly helped train other grief counselors. Her empathy and understanding of the human soul helped her to help others.We will miss her red hair, green eyes, laughter and quick wit. The heavens are blessed to have her now. In lieu of flowers the family would love for you to send donations to your local humane society. Dixie had a deep love for animals as does her entire family.There will be a celebration of Dixie's life at 2 pm, on Saturday May 11, 2019, at Popâ€™s Diner, 1432 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, Virginia. Her daughter, Meg, will coordinate all of the details to honor this red haired, green-eyed high-spirited lady. Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary