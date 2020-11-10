On Saturday, November 7th, 2020, Dobie D. Hogan, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 87 in a Norfolk hospital surrounded by her family. She was a native of Norfolk and lifelong resident of Hampton Roads. She was the daughter of the late Wilson Elliott and Louise Jenkins Driver and was preceded in death by her husband George Emmett Hogan, Jr. She was a graduate of Holton Arms School and Junior College.
Dobie is survived by her daughter, Molly Hogan of Norfolk; her son, George Emmett Hogan III, his wife Carol and their daughters Baylor Elizabeth and Alexandra Louise Hogan of Sacramento, California. She led a fabulous life as a model and mother. Dobie will be remembered by her friends and family for her boundless energy, quick wit, and charismatic personality.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held in Elmwood Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3:30 PM .The Reverend Win Lewis will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Norfolk SPCA.
