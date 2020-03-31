|
PORTSMOUTH - Dollie Everton Gibbs, 90, a lifelong resident of Highland Biltmore, earned her wings and flew straight into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1929 in Chesapeake, VA to the late Yakel and Ella Everton; and was a long time member of Biltmore Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Russell "Money" Gibbs.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Gibbs Perrot; a son, Charles "Rusty" Gibbs and wife Sherry Vick Gibbs; a granddaughter, Dawn Perrot Altensey and husband Josh; and two great grandchildren, Trystan and Collin.
Services will be private. Viewing hours are on Wednesday 9 AM - 5 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Biltmore Baptist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2020