The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dollie Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dollie E. Gibbs


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dollie E. Gibbs Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Dollie Everton Gibbs, 90, a lifelong resident of Highland Biltmore, earned her wings and flew straight into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1929 in Chesapeake, VA to the late Yakel and Ella Everton; and was a long time member of Biltmore Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Russell "Money" Gibbs.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Gibbs Perrot; a son, Charles "Rusty" Gibbs and wife Sherry Vick Gibbs; a granddaughter, Dawn Perrot Altensey and husband Josh; and two great grandchildren, Trystan and Collin.

Services will be private. Viewing hours are on Wednesday 9 AM - 5 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Biltmore Baptist Church.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -