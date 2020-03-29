|
Dollie Kathleen Dailey, 96, passed away March 24, 2020. She was a native of South Norfolk born to the late George E. and Lula Francis Dailey. Kathleen is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Hickman Miles and her husband, James R. Miles, Jr.; grandchildren, Holly Marie Kidder and Kenneth Milton Kidder; great grandchildren, Amanda and Billy M. Kidder. All services are private her final resting place will be Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020