Dolly Leavern "Evelyn" Higgerson Mason passed away near midnight on 20 Apr 2020 at her home. She was born 8 Jan 1929 in DeValls Bluff, Prairie County, AR, to Ruth Mary Mertens Higgerson and Harry Clifton Higgerson and was the fifth of six children. She was the widow of Douglas Fairbanks Mason. Born the year of the stock market crash and the Great Depression, life was difficult for her, her immediate family, as well as her extended family, many of whom lived in the same county.
In 1945, she graduated from DeValls Bluff High School and by 1946 moved to Norfolk County, VA, where she found employment in Downtown Norfolk. On 7 Feb 1949, she married Douglas F. Mason in South Norfolk, Norfolk County, VA, and in 1952, their daughter, Diane Kay Mason, was born.
Evelyn was strong both physically and mentally. She was a caregiver all her life, starting as a child with her youngest sister, "Margie," who was Down syndrome. She cared for her parents, siblings, husband, son-in-law, and other family members in their final days.
A homemaker extraordinaire, she cooked Sunday dinners for her family many years and lent a hand at North Bay Shore Campground, the family business, when she had time before it was sold in 2015.
Predeceasing her was her husband; a stillborn son, Gerald Douglas Mason; her son-in-law, Frederick Wilson Gray; a nephew, Carroll I. Mince; her parents; and her siblings: L. Harold Higgerson, Ivan Higgerson, Edna Geneva Higgerson Mince, Anna Lee Higgerson Denkle, and Marjorie Higgerson.
Left to cherish her memory is her only daughter, Diane Mason Gray, of Virginia Beach; two nephews, Don H. Higgerson, Sr., and I. Larry Higgerson, Sr.; two nieces, Sandra Higgerson (John W., Sr.) Butt and Nancy Ann Mince; a step-son, Douglas Yates Mason, of Taylorsville, NC; twin step-granddaughters, Samantha Mason Crouch (Tony) also of Taylorsville, NC, and April Mason Harris (Tony) of Hudson, NC; five step-grandchildren: Daisy, Darren, Easton, EmmaGrace, and Ella Kate; and her beloved Maltese granddog, Button.
Diane wishes to thank Elizabeth "Elsa" Parr and Thayne Parr for their excellent care and love over the past 16 years and most especially during her mother's last days.
To adhere to the CDC for social distancing, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to Higgerson School Historic Site, 300 Main St, New Madrid, MO 63869 (573) 748-5716 or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020