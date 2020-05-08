Dolores Bartel
We are saddened by the passing of Dolores Bartel on May 7, 2020,

after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's. Dolores was born in Miami Beach, FL, the daughter of George & Alice Norris. She graduated from Miami Beach High and attended the University of Florida.

Dolores was well known as a "professional volunteer," especially for people with special needs. She was a tireless advocate and counselor for special needs children, young adults and their families. Dolores was a leader in the community and served on the boards of a large number of organizations, including: Jewish Family Service, Beth Sholom Home, the Women's Division of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, Tidewater Association for Hearing Impaired Children, and the Virginia Beach Community Services Board. Along with her husband, Dr. Alan Bartel, she was a co-founder of the International Network for Persons with Autism and Hearing and Visual Impairment, which was one of the original databases and resources to help those dealing with autism, as well as, deafness and/or blindness. Even in her later years when she was robbed of her vivacious personality and enthusiasm for life, she was always committed to her family and community.

Dolores was a loving, friendly and social person, always lending a helping hand and knowing no enemies. She was an avid snow skier for over 30 years, often venturing "out West" three or four times a winter in search of powder. Dolores could often be found fast walking the feeder road at the North End of Virginia Beach with her close friends. Her memory will be cherished by her family, whom she spent a lifetime loving. Little things, such as the trademark Spearmint Ice Breakers she always carried around, will serve as reminders of her presence every day. She leaves behind her husband Alan, sons Gary and Craig, three wonderful and loving granddaughters: Haley, Carly and Jody, and her "honorary" daughter and good friend, Shannon. Many thanks to the dedicated and caring staff of the Memory Center in Virginia Beach, her hospice nurse Diana Clukey, and longtime caretaker and friend Michelle Marks.

Due to the current Coronavirus crisis graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 and will be private. Friends and family will be able to view the graveside services via Zoom and the family will be hosting an informal, virtual "reception" via Zoom from 6pm to 8pm on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Please contact the family at www.altmeyerfh.com for a Zoom invitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jewish Family Service at www.jfshamptonroads.org.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 9, 2020
Alan, how saddened to hear this news ..She was an inspiration to so many, including me. Peace and love to you and your family
KarenBarry
May 8, 2020
My condolences to Dr. Bartel and family. You are certainly in my thoughts and prayers.
Andrew Stredler
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Dr. Bartel, love and prayers from our family to yours. The Heitmans
Cecelia Clement
Friend
May 7, 2020
Alan, Craig, Gary and girls, our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Many wonderful memories over the years.
Kathi Barefoot
Friend
May 7, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. I remember her fondly as an advocate for her son and his peers.
Cynthia Buckler
