Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Sunray Community Center

Dolores Biernot


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Biernot Obituary
1928-2020

After a long and courageous battle, Dolores (Memaw) earned her wings and was released from our earthly world to spend her eternity in heaven with family and friends that have gone before her. Memaw's great sense of humor, even in the past few years, was admired by all and made her a pleasure to be around, care for, and love. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Vincent and is survived by her daughter Yvonne Park (Rick), son Vincent Biernot, and grand daughters Taylor and Jeannie Park. The family wishes to thank the dedicated and compassionate caregivers that provided the help she needed in the last several years. As Dolores wished, there will be no funeral service; however, the family will host a community gathering in her honor at the Sunray Community Center on March 14th from 6-10pm
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -