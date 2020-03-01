|
|
1928-2020
After a long and courageous battle, Dolores (Memaw) earned her wings and was released from our earthly world to spend her eternity in heaven with family and friends that have gone before her. Memaw's great sense of humor, even in the past few years, was admired by all and made her a pleasure to be around, care for, and love. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Vincent and is survived by her daughter Yvonne Park (Rick), son Vincent Biernot, and grand daughters Taylor and Jeannie Park. The family wishes to thank the dedicated and compassionate caregivers that provided the help she needed in the last several years. As Dolores wished, there will be no funeral service; however, the family will host a community gathering in her honor at the Sunray Community Center on March 14th from 6-10pm
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020