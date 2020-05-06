Dolores Irene Suddeth
1923 - 2020
Dolores Irene (Hulmes) Suddeth, 97, gained her eternal angel wings on April 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Dolores was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 17, 1923. She proudly served as a WAC in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John L. Suddeth Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Thom, John, Jim and Doris (Bob), her adoring grandchildren Christopher (Lillian), Kelly, Tim, Miles and Lila and her beautiful great-granddaughters Emily and Riley. Dolores will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.

She will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park with a private family service due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania.

We should all remember that beyond the valley of sadness lies the comfort of grace.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.
