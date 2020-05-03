Dolores M. Munnikhuysen, 91, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020.



Dolores was born on April 10, 1929 in Charleston, S.C. to Gladys and Joseph Morris. She graduated from The Bishop England High School and the College of Charleston. Dolores worked as a bookkeeper before marrying Henry Munnikhuysen in 1961 and becoming a Navy wife.



Dolores was a devoted mother to her son, John, and daughter, Gail, and a dear friend to many. She loved travel and was fortunate to see many beautiful parts of our world. After settling in Virginia Beach, she was active in the Navy League, the Women of Wesleyan, the Driftwood Circle of the Kings Daughters, and the Little Neck Garden Club. In recent years she participated in various events at the Chrysler Museum and the Hermitage. Dolores loved God and her faith, and attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church for over 40 years. She especially enjoyed her special friends and time spent with her grandchildren.



Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Gladys Morris, her brother, Raymond Morris, and her sister, Marilyn Coulter. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry (Hank), children, John Munnikhuysen and Gail Munnikhuysen Hall, son-in-law, Marshall Hall, and grandchildren, Carter and Katie Hall.



Dolores' family acknowledges with grateful appreciation the love and care she received at Marian Manor and Our Lady of Perpetual Help for the last two years.



As we are unable to have a funeral at this time, we ask that you honor Dolores by showing kindness and compassion to others.





