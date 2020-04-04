|
|
Dolores Waterfield Fentress, 90, passed away peacefully March 31, 2020 at her residence at Harbor's Edge in Norfolk, VA. Born to Edith White and Harold Waterfield, she was raised in Norfolk and was a 1947 graduate of Granby High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Longwood College. A beloved teacher in the City of Virginia Beach for 34 years, she taught at Bayside and Creeds Elementary before moving on to the secondary schools Princess Anne High School, Kempsville Junior High, and retired from Kemps Landing Middle School. In 1986 she was named Outstanding Teacher of American History by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of Community Methodist Church and the Fellowship Class there, where she taught Sunday School for many years, as well as sang in the choir. In addition to her DAR membership, she stayed active with a number of hobbies. An avid reader with a love of history, she often visited historical sites up and down the east coast. She was an accomplished artist and often painted and colored projects for home and friends. She enjoyed writing with pen pals from around the world. During retirement Dolores cherished the memories and photographs from her homes in Kempsville, Knotts Island, many pets over the years, as well as spending time with her grandchildren.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Clarence Ward Fentress and is survived by son Jeff Fentress of Washington DC, daughter Martha Fentress Smith (Brook), granddaughter Sarah Ellen Smith, grandson Daniel Fentress Smith, as well as brother James (Jimmy) Waterfield, sister-in-law Anne Fentress Bright (Jim), niece Julia B. Hillegass (Tim), and a number of cousins.
A private family burial will take place at Knotts Island Cemetery followed by a memorial service at Community Methodist Church at a later date. Details will be published at that time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Norfolk SPCA, 916 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk VA 23504 or Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center, 5585 Sabre Rd., Norfolk VA 23502 (www.friendsofnacc.com). H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2020