Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dolores's life story with friends and family

Share Dolores's life story with friends and family



Dolores Waterfield Fentress, 90, Passed away March 31, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Rd., Va. Beach 23464. A mask is required. Please visit www.cumcvb.org to complete Acknowledgement form to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store