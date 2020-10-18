Domingo Pastelero Bugay, 95, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 1, 2020. Born in Morong Philippines, Domingo (or aka Danny) made his way to the United States by joining the Navy. During his remarkable 30-year career, he served under several Admirals, managed multiple Bachelor Officer Quarters plus mess halls and retired honorably as a Master Chief Petty Officer (E9). He then pursued a second career in Civil Service for 10 years.



Domingo was the beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Doswell. They were married for 56 years before Mary's passing in 2007. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Delisa Alvis (Shea) and Susie Cameron (Pat); sons Robert Bugay, Richard Bugay (Kristin) and Michael Bugay (Josie). He was preceded in death by his daughter Sabrina Willis (Kevin) and son Danny Lee Bugay. Domingo was lovingly known as APO by his 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of other family members and friends.



Everyone will miss Domingo's entertaining stories about his survival during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines, living in the 50's and 60's as a Filipino and his long Navy career which included numerous trips by car from the east coast to the west coast with 7 children.



A private family service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery where Domingo will receive a full military honors funeral to include a caisson.



