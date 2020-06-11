Dominique A. Lennon
28, received his angel wings on May 22, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Jayce A. Lennon; parents, Jacqueline M. Christmas-Lennon, Grady A. Lennon; siblings, Sierra N. Christmas, Maurice Lennon; grandparents, Rev. Ronald E. Christmas Sr., Judy A. Stone and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Sat., 06/13/2020, 12-8pm at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 8, 2020
Missing my brother.
Zaveria Smith
Sister
June 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
