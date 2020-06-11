My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
28, received his angel wings on May 22, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Jayce A. Lennon; parents, Jacqueline M. Christmas-Lennon, Grady A. Lennon; siblings, Sierra N. Christmas, Maurice Lennon; grandparents, Rev. Ronald E. Christmas Sr., Judy A. Stone and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Sat., 06/13/2020, 12-8pm at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 11, 2020.