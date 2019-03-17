|
|
Don C. Goad, 67, of Portsmouth VA passed away February 5, 2019 from multiple health issues. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Kathleen Oâ€™Leary Goad and his children, Don Patrick, Christopher Michael, Timothy John, Catherine Anne, and Erin Marie Goad. Don will be sadly missed by his siblings, Thelma Jane Vann, Judy Ann Miller, and Dan K. Goad, John David Goad and Oliver K. Goad and his grandchildren James, Thomas, Lion and Tiger Lily. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Ollie C. and Margaret Helen Goad. He was a 1969 graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk VA and then proudly served in the U.S.Navy for 22 years.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019