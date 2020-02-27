|
|
Don Case, Jr. (90) is at peace with his Lord. He passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House with someone by his side.
He was born in Jackson, Mississippi to the late Shafer and Aileen Case. He had a distingushed career in the US Air Force as a Staff Weather Officer in the Korean War. His passion was his big band "Don Case and His Satin Sound Orchestra." He played at the Big Bands on the Bay every year, and numerous other events including social and military events.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Clara Case; his daughter, Deborah Case; his step-son, Allen Beebe; his cousin, Ke Frances; and his beloved pet, Muffin.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 6-8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. Funeral services will be held at Old Donation Episcopal Church, 4449 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:45pm, followed by a reception of light refreshments at the church. He will then be laid to rest within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, at 3pm. To share a memory or message of condolences and more information, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020