The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:45 PM
Old Donation Episcopal Church
4449 N Witchduck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Case Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Case Jr. Obituary
Don Case, Jr. (90) is at peace with his Lord. He passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House with someone by his side.

He was born in Jackson, Mississippi to the late Shafer and Aileen Case. He had a distingushed career in the US Air Force as a Staff Weather Officer in the Korean War. His passion was his big band "Don Case and His Satin Sound Orchestra." He played at the Big Bands on the Bay every year, and numerous other events including social and military events.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Clara Case; his daughter, Deborah Case; his step-son, Allen Beebe; his cousin, Ke Frances; and his beloved pet, Muffin.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 6-8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. Funeral services will be held at Old Donation Episcopal Church, 4449 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:45pm, followed by a reception of light refreshments at the church. He will then be laid to rest within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, at 3pm. To share a memory or message of condolences and more information, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -