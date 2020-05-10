Don F. Morris
1939 - 2020
Don F. Morris passed away peacefully May 6, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family in his final days.

Dad was born January 7, 1939, in Qulin, MO to the late Ralph E. and Opal M. Morris. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Polly A. Morris.

Dad proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He was a proud member of The American Legion Post #60 and their Finance Officer. He was a loyal Patron of Waffletown for over 30 years.

Don is survived by his three children, Jonathan and wife Liz, Lora and husband, Keith, Suzzanne and wife, Robyn; sister-in-law, Gertie Moore of West Virginia; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his extended family and friends. He will be missed by his best bud, Ken Harris, of 42 years. He was loved and will be missed by all.

Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
