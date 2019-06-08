Don Conaway passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday June 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Conaway, parents, Fred and Jeanne Conaway of Uniontown, PA, and great nephew Ryan Hanzes of Uniontown, PA. Don was born in Uniontown, Pa, and lived there for about 10 years before moving to Cape Cod, Ma. He returned to Uniontown with his family his junior year of High School. Following High School Don attended West Virginia University where he completed his undergraduate degree and attended medical school. He was a member of The Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity and The National Society of Pershing Rifles. Don completed his internship at Uniontown Hospital in PA, from 1965-1966, his residency in Internal Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI, from 1966-1969. He served as an Internist at Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, VA from 1970-1973, and completed a Fellowship for Endocrinology and Metabolism at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C. , from 1973- 1975. Don served in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1973 where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Don also served in the United States Army from 1973-1976 where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Don married his wife, Barbara on April 28,1973 and started his medical practice in 1977 in Virginia Beach where he practiced for over 40 years. He was known as a caring and attentive physician by many of his patients. Don is survived by his daughter Jennifer and son Christopher (Linzey); brother Fritz Conaway (Bonnie) of Pennsylvania, sister Jane Conaway of Pennsylvania, niece Beth Hanzes (Greg) of Pennsylvania, nephew Eric Conaway (Jessica) of North Carolina; three grandchildren Skylar, Jordyn, and Harper; and three great nephews, Aaron, Cole, and Luke.Viewing will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel on June 13, 2019 from 6:00 â€" 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM with interment following the service at Princess Anne Memorial Park. A reception to celebrate Donâ€™s life, memories, and the lives that he influenced will be held at the Cavalier Hotel from 2:00-5:00 PM following the service. We invite all friends and family to attend. In lieu of flowers and focusing on Donâ€™s vision of helping others, memorial donations can be made to Law Enforcement United (WWW.LEUNITED.ORG ). All donations go towards families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Please reference â€œConaway Memorialâ€. The Conaway family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Dr. Jessie Broome, the doctors and nurses at Sentara Virginia Beach General, Heartland Home Health and Hospice, and BrightStar Care for their dedication, professionalism, compassion to Donâ€™s care. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 8 to June 9, 2019