Don Lee Harris, born on July 11, 1941, son of Samuel H. Harris & Ruby W. Harris, went to be with the lord on March 22, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his son Jeffrey Lee Harris & his parents. Don was a retired Norfolk Naval Base District Fire Chief & United States Navy Veteran. He was an avid hunter & fisherman, Atlantic Heritage Museum member, & talented collectible decoy carver known for his hand carved canvas decoys. Don is survived by his loving & devoted wife Gail S. Harris, grandchildren Katie & Jason, daughter-in-law Leigh, sister-in-law Barbara, & brother-in-law George Jr. & wife Donna, nieces Katie & Jennifer, nephews Sonny, David, Philip & their families, his buddies (dogs)Wilber & Jack. A message to Katie & Jason from Granddad-Never forget how much I love you & believe in you. I am so proud of you both & always believe in yourself. Memorial donations may be sent to Fire Department or Atlantic Heritage Museum.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019
