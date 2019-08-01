|
Don M. Herring, 61, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Edgar G. and Iva Herring White. He was also predeceased by his brother, Eddie Herring. Memories of Don include his love of sports and of his grandchildren. He was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and attended Chowan College. Don was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church. Don is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Byrum Herring; daughter, Erin H. Skiba (Chris); beloved grandchildren, Cameryn and Chase Skiba; brother, Gene Herring; twin sister, Susan H. Selby (Dean); most special uncle and aunt, Eugene and JoAnn Herring; mother-in-law, Nancy J. Byrum (Dave); brothers-in-law, Billy Byrum (Cathy), Dennis Byrum (Melanie); many nieces and nephews; and loyal constant companion, Snoopy. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Mike Harrington officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the residence of Erin and Chris. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society or the Western Tidewater Free Clinic. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 1, 2019