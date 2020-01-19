The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
Donald Arthur "Don" Leahey Obituary
Don Leahey, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Don was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late Arthur H. Leahey and Marian Costello Leahey.

Don attended Scranton Technical HS and thereafter joined the Army and served his country during WWII in the Pacific theater. Don moved with his family to Norfolk in 1952 and worked for Donnelly Outdoor Advertising for several years before purchasing and operating Airkem Tidewater, Inc., until his death. He was an active member and past president of The Suburban Kiwanis Club.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 71 years, Marion Howell Leahey; sons, Donald A. Leahey, Jr., Robert J. Leahey and Timothy Leahey; a daughter, Patricia Leahey Hunt (William); nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sister, Marian Louise Ikler and sister-in-law, Helen Leahey. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Leahey, and his brother, John (Bink) Leahey.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Union Mission, 5100 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502, or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
