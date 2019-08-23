The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Barry Burke


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAPTAIN Donald Barry Burke, USNR (Ret.), 71, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away August 19, 2019. Don was born to Elmer J. and Bessie M. Burke in Chester, PA on February 12, 1948.

Don graduated from Chester High School in 1966 and Widener University (then PMC Colleges) in Chester with a degree in Physics in 1970. Following a period of active duty in the Navy, he received an MBA from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA in 1975.

While attending Old Dominion University, Don met the love of his life and future wife, Jo-Ann. Don and Jo-Ann were married for 45 years. Don is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann and granddaughter, Mary Burke of Virginia Beach; daughter, Lisa Burke, granddaughter, Kaya Snyder and grandson, Jackson Snyder of Chicago; sister, Mildred (Sugar) Jones and nephew, Kenneth Jones of Chester, PA.

Donâ€™s initial active duty assignment was onboard USS Rich DD 820 followed by duty in the Republic of Korea. In the Navy Reserve, Don operated PT boats and patrol boats in Coastal River Squadron Two which later became Special Squadron Two at Little Creek Amphibious Base. He held various positions of leadership in Naval Special Warfare Group Two, including positions in Columbus, OH and was Commanding Officer of Reserve SEAL Team Eight in Gary, IN. Don also served with the reserve units of USS Edward McDonnell FF 1043 and USS Connole FF 1056 as Commanding Officer and Executive Officer. As a result of his sea duty, foreign shore and extensive special warfare experience, he represented Naval Special Warfare Group Two in numerous NATO exercises in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.

Donâ€™s civilian career was in consumer products. He held senior marketing and sales positions with companies including Morningstar Farms, Franklin Farms, Smithfield Ham and Products Company, T. Marzetti Company, and Borden, Inc. He was a consultant and served as president of Burke Marketing and Sales, LLC.

Don and Jo-Ann enjoyed numerous European trips. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Mary, Kaya, and Jackson. He also had fun with morning â€œretrievingâ€ trips to the beach with his dogs.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 26, at 2:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Download Now