CAPTAIN Donald Barry Burke, USNR (Ret.), 71, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away August 19, 2019. Don was born to Elmer J. and Bessie M. Burke in Chester, PA on February 12, 1948.
Don graduated from Chester High School in 1966 and Widener University (then PMC Colleges) in Chester with a degree in Physics in 1970. Following a period of active duty in the Navy, he received an MBA from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA in 1975.
While attending Old Dominion University, Don met the love of his life and future wife, Jo-Ann. Don and Jo-Ann were married for 45 years. Don is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann and granddaughter, Mary Burke of Virginia Beach; daughter, Lisa Burke, granddaughter, Kaya Snyder and grandson, Jackson Snyder of Chicago; sister, Mildred (Sugar) Jones and nephew, Kenneth Jones of Chester, PA.
Donâ€™s initial active duty assignment was onboard USS Rich DD 820 followed by duty in the Republic of Korea. In the Navy Reserve, Don operated PT boats and patrol boats in Coastal River Squadron Two which later became Special Squadron Two at Little Creek Amphibious Base. He held various positions of leadership in Naval Special Warfare Group Two, including positions in Columbus, OH and was Commanding Officer of Reserve SEAL Team Eight in Gary, IN. Don also served with the reserve units of USS Edward McDonnell FF 1043 and USS Connole FF 1056 as Commanding Officer and Executive Officer. As a result of his sea duty, foreign shore and extensive special warfare experience, he represented Naval Special Warfare Group Two in numerous NATO exercises in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.
Donâ€™s civilian career was in consumer products. He held senior marketing and sales positions with companies including Morningstar Farms, Franklin Farms, Smithfield Ham and Products Company, T. Marzetti Company, and Borden, Inc. He was a consultant and served as president of Burke Marketing and Sales, LLC.
Don and Jo-Ann enjoyed numerous European trips. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Mary, Kaya, and Jackson. He also had fun with morning â€œretrievingâ€ trips to the beach with his dogs.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 26, at 2:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 23, 2019