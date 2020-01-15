Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Bishop Obituary
Donald Bishop, 89, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Sheilia and Albert Bishop, Sr. He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Bishop; daughter, Julianne B. Crockette; sister, Thelma Kellam and a brother, Ottis B. Bishop.

Donald was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons; Jeffrey R. Bishop of Orlando, FL, John J. Bishop of Virginia Beach, VA, James M. Bishop of Virginia Beach, VA and Jerry Bishop of Suffolk, VA; sisters, Marie Killmon of Jacksonville, FL and Peggy Hanchey of Colorado Springs, CO and brother, Albert M. Bishop of Coinjock, NC and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 PM in the St. Jude Catholic Church with Father Charles officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 1014 Clay St, Franklin, VA 23851. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -