Donald Bishop, 89, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Sheilia and Albert Bishop, Sr. He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Bishop; daughter, Julianne B. Crockette; sister, Thelma Kellam and a brother, Ottis B. Bishop.
Donald was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons; Jeffrey R. Bishop of Orlando, FL, John J. Bishop of Virginia Beach, VA, James M. Bishop of Virginia Beach, VA and Jerry Bishop of Suffolk, VA; sisters, Marie Killmon of Jacksonville, FL and Peggy Hanchey of Colorado Springs, CO and brother, Albert M. Bishop of Coinjock, NC and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 PM in the St. Jude Catholic Church with Father Charles officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 1014 Clay St, Franklin, VA 23851. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020