Donald Blaine Liles
Donald Blaine Liles, 63, passed away on June 11, 2020. Donald was a kind and beautiful soul and his life served as a reminder to all to show love & compassion to others. Donald is survived by his two brothers, Melvin Liles, Jr. (Beth) and Charles Liles (Cindy); nieces and nephews, Chris (Martie), Ryan (Kaitlin) and Kasie (Elias) as well as many other extended family. The family would like to give their sincere appreciation to his many caregivers throughout the years; Shannon AKA Bernice, Latesha, Daphane, Sabrina, Mona, Marilyn, Shanasia and Care Advantage Home Health Agency. He will be reunited with his mom and dad who he adored. Donald, we love and wish you, peace and health in your next chapter. A celebration of Donald's life will be conducted at a later date.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
