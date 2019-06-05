Donald Brandon Edwards, 75, died on May 26, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on October 15, 1943 to Donald Winston and Emma Lee Edwards. After graduating Norview High School with honors he attended Old Dominion College (University), graduating with a degree in Education with an emphasis in Math and Science. He began a career as a middle school teacher in Virginia Beach spanning a career of over 30 years teaching Math and Earth Space Science. During this time, he earned a masterâ€™s degree from Old Dominion University by attending night school. Brandon was an intellectual thinker who enjoyed his craft as well as his hobby, physics. Unknown to many was his life long physical challenge. He was born with a sight deficit rendering him only 20/200 vision. He was legally blind. To overcome this, he became an inventor. After years of experimentation he developed a device, a miniature Galilean telescope mounted in regular eyeglasses, later to be known as BITAÂ®. This allowed him to more easily function in our sighted world. He patented it. In 1983, he, his brother Bruce and Bruceâ€™s wife Jean created Edwards Optical Corporation to begin manufacturing this invention. Over the next 30 years Brandon patented eight other inventions for the company. Thousands of low vision patients in the United States, Canada and overseas have benefited from his devices.He was the widower of Cheryl M. Edwards (D. 2012), father to James Morgan (W. Amanda) and Brittany Lee (Bree) Edwards, grandfather to James Knox Edwards, brother to Bruce Winston Edwards (W. Jean) and uncle to Donald James Edwards and Patricia Marie Mailand (H. Michael).A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of his brother and sister-in-law at 2441 Windward Shore Drive on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2 to 4pm. Donations may be made in his name to the Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary