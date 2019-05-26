The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Donald Bruce Mullen, 70, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Wilson, NC to the late Clifton S. and Edna Perry Mullen. Donald was a retired machinist at NOB and served proudly in the U S Army. He was a coach and a member of Cradock Little League for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald B. Mullen, Jr.He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Deborah S. Mullen; two daughters, Kristina L. Adams (Roger) and Trisha L. Cook (Donald); two sons, John C. Mullen (Debbie) and Kevin L. Mullen; a brother, Clifton Mullen Jr.; eight grandchildren, Donald Mullen III, Stephen Mullen, Bruce Taylor Mullen, Jordan Cook, Caleb Collins Makayla Mullen, Haley Cook and Briley Collins; two great grandchildren, Stephen Mullen, Jr. and Mila Mullen and a host of loving extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in The Church of God Prophesy, by Pastor William Paramore. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Monday evening 7 to 8:30 PM. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
