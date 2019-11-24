|
Donald C. Williams, 88, passed away on November 21, 2019. Mr. Williams was a native of Knotts Island, NC and was the son of the late Wendell and Annie Williams. He joined the U.S. Army and served a tour in Germany. He later re-enlisted and joined the Air Force, where he would serve two tours in Vietnam and retire as MSGT.
Mr. Williams is survived by his first cousin, Larry Etheridge and his wife, Jane, of Knotts Island, as well as many other cousins, extended family members, and good friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Knotts Island Cemetery at 1:00 PM. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019