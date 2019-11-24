The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Knotts Island Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Williams Obituary
Donald C. Williams, 88, passed away on November 21, 2019. Mr. Williams was a native of Knotts Island, NC and was the son of the late Wendell and Annie Williams. He joined the U.S. Army and served a tour in Germany. He later re-enlisted and joined the Air Force, where he would serve two tours in Vietnam and retire as MSGT.

Mr. Williams is survived by his first cousin, Larry Etheridge and his wife, Jane, of Knotts Island, as well as many other cousins, extended family members, and good friends.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Knotts Island Cemetery at 1:00 PM. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -