Donald D. Larrimore Jr.

Donald D. Larrimore Jr. Obituary
We feel a warmth around us,like your presence is so near.And we close our eyes to visualizeyour face when you were here.We endure the times we spent togetherand they are locked inside our hearts.As long as we have those memorieswe will never be apart.Even though we cannot speak anymore,your voice is always therebecause every night before we sleepwe have you in our prayers. We really miss you! Mom - Mabel Dad - Donald, Sr. Son - Donald, III Brother â€" Geoffrey Niece â€" Ciara And the Rest of the family
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019
