Donald E. Chase
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Evan Chase of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away at the age of 63, on May 2, 2020. He fought a courageous four-year battle with Melanoma.

His parents, Mary Jean and Aubrey Joseph Chase, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Chase; and his son, Thomas Chase. He also leaves behind two brothers, Michael Chase (Lynne) and Kenneth Chase; two sisters, Linda Irvin (Dana) and Lisa Sparrow (Arthur); and several nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. He retired from STIHL Inc. after more than 37 years of dedicated service.

His devotion to his family, friends and community was undeniable and obvious by his actions. He was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Don was a lifelong learner, and it was evident in his personal and professional interactions. Additionally, he was a voracious reader, and a puzzle enthusiast.

A celebration of life will be held later. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved