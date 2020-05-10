Donald Evan Chase of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away at the age of 63, on May 2, 2020. He fought a courageous four-year battle with Melanoma.
His parents, Mary Jean and Aubrey Joseph Chase, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Chase; and his son, Thomas Chase. He also leaves behind two brothers, Michael Chase (Lynne) and Kenneth Chase; two sisters, Linda Irvin (Dana) and Lisa Sparrow (Arthur); and several nieces and nephews.
Don graduated from Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. He retired from STIHL Inc. after more than 37 years of dedicated service.
His devotion to his family, friends and community was undeniable and obvious by his actions. He was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Don was a lifelong learner, and it was evident in his personal and professional interactions. Additionally, he was a voracious reader, and a puzzle enthusiast.
A celebration of life will be held later. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.