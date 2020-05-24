THE ORIGINAL OWNER OF GYPSY D AND THAT JEWELRY STORE, DONALD E. HARRIS, passed away on, May 18, 2020.He was a long-term resident of Norfolk and the Outer Banks. Don traveled millions of miles across three continents making, buying, selling, and trading silver jewelry. He took part in hundreds of art shows from Key West to Vancouver.Don had a brilliant, quirky mind, and when he opened his mouth you never knew what would come out. He was strong, dependable, honest, and extremely thoughtful. Don believed in helping others and being a part of his community. For over 30 years he dedicated himself to the arts. Don was one of the founding members of the Ghent Arts Festival committee, which turned into the Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals in 1984 to benefit Hope House Foundation. Don led the charge with a strong group of people. He cared deeply for the festival and the individuals who benefited from the proceeds. He gave countless hours and years of his time and knowledge with no thought of recognition. As a matter of fact, Don did not want to be recognized at all. For many years, he also promoted the Food Bank to anyone who would listen. Don was always willing to put in the extra effort to help those around him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Donna.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherri; sister, Deborah (Edwin); niece, Sarah (Nathan); great nephews, Karsten and Finnegan; aunts, Sandra and Lois; and numerous cousins and friends including his good friend, Dr. Thomas Grant.Per Don's wishes there will be no formal ceremony. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to Hope House Foundation or your local Food Bank.Condolences may be offered online at