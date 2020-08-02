1/1
Donald E. Rountree Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Edward Rountree, Jr., 80, of Henrico, NC, (and previously of Franklin, VA) departed this life and went to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1940, in Franklin, VA.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Johnson Rountree, and his father, Donald Edward Rountree, Sr., both of Franklin, VA.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 60 years, Jane Cook Rountree, of Henrico, NC; two children, Karen Rountree Kane (Patrick) of Ashland, VA, and Kevin Donald Rountree of Henrico, NC; three granddaughters, Kara Kane, Keri Kane, and Kora Kane of Ashland, VA; and a sister, Dianne Rountree (Earl Franzo) of Florida.

Don was a graduate of Southampton High School in 1959 and of Chowan College in 1961. He served six years in the Virginia Army National Guard. Don was an active member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, VA, and loved his church family. He served both as a Deacon and an Elder. He retired from Union Camp Corporation in Franklin, VA, as a Supervisor in the Pulp Mill after 37 years.

The family would like to thank Magnolias of Chesterfield in Chester, VA, for the care that they gave him for the last two years.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, VA, on Saturday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Hill Church Benevolence Committee, P.O. Box 550, Gasburg, VA 23857. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Christian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved