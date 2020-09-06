1/1
Donald E. Wernick
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E Wernick entered the Church Triumphant on September 3, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1930, in Dixon, IL, and has resided at Atlantic Shores since 2009. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Lois B. Wernick, and is survived by his three children, Bill Wernick, Beth Phillips and Bob Wernick, and their families.

Don retired from 21 years' service in the U S Navy as Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief (HMCS-Retired). During his service, he was assigned to the Marine Corps for three years, serving in Vietnam. Upon retirement, Don entered the business world by co-founding Tidewater Air Filter which he owned for 30 years. Don was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk from 1959 until 1985 when he transferred his membership to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach. A few of his many accomplishments include District Commissioner of Boy Scouts of America Virginia Beach, President of the National Air Filtration Association, President of Mended Hearts Foundation, and Chairman of the Employee Appreciation Fund at Atlantic Shores. His volunteer work at Virginia Beach General Hospital included establishment and running for 14 years the Medication Assistance Program for Cardiovascular Associates, Inc., which provided free medication for the indigent.

A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved