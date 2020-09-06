Donald E Wernick entered the Church Triumphant on September 3, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1930, in Dixon, IL, and has resided at Atlantic Shores since 2009. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Lois B. Wernick, and is survived by his three children, Bill Wernick, Beth Phillips and Bob Wernick, and their families.
Don retired from 21 years' service in the U S Navy as Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief (HMCS-Retired). During his service, he was assigned to the Marine Corps for three years, serving in Vietnam. Upon retirement, Don entered the business world by co-founding Tidewater Air Filter which he owned for 30 years. Don was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk from 1959 until 1985 when he transferred his membership to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach. A few of his many accomplishments include District Commissioner of Boy Scouts of America Virginia Beach, President of the National Air Filtration Association, President of Mended Hearts Foundation, and Chairman of the Employee Appreciation Fund at Atlantic Shores. His volunteer work at Virginia Beach General Hospital included establishment and running for 14 years the Medication Assistance Program for Cardiovascular Associates, Inc., which provided free medication for the indigent.
A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
