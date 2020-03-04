|
Donald Edward Kennamer, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 23, 2020.
Born in Tulsa, OK on July 27, 1930, he graduated from Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College on May 25, 1953, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. On May 23, 1982, he graduated from the University of San Diego with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. He was a member of Wycliffe Presbyterian Church and IEEE.
Donald is survived by his wife, Laura Seawell; his daughter, Suzanne; son-in-law, Wayne; grandsons, Jonathan and Sam; step-sons, Paul and Eric Nordman; step-daughter, Lisa Zager; and daughter-in-law, Winifred Kennamer and her children, Remy, Fletcher and Matilda. He was predeceased by his son, Fred Kennamer and wives, Jane Kennamer and Sharlee Kennamer. He was much loved by all and is greatly missed.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Friday, March 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan House, Virginia Beach Rescue Squad or a . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020